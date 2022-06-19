Lockhart and Poots urge Westminster to act to help farmers

DUP DEFRA Spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP joined with DUP DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA in Westminster to engage with a number of Cabinet Ministers, influential MPs and officials.

Top of the agenda was the ongoing increases in energy costs, food prices and labour shortages within the agri-food industry.

Speaking from Westminster, Carla Lockhart said: “The pressures facing our agri-food sector are not going to disappear overnight. In fact, it is likely that the situation will worsen, adding yet more pressures on farmers.

"We need to Government to intervene, to go beyond words of good intent without any real and meaningful action.

"I am pleased that Edwin has been delivering that message this week in Westminster, and it was good to join with him in this engagement with MPs."