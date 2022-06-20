Motorist drives into the back of a caravan, court hears

A Judge has been taken aback after a defendant drove into the back of a caravan in broad daylight on the M1 motorway.

The case of Steven Craig, (37), of Derrychara Drive, Enniskillen, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 17.

The court heard that on July 26 last year, police were tasked to the eastbound side of the M1 motorway close to Portadown following a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The defendant made a full admission to police at the time that it was his inattention that caused the collision, hence being charged with driving without due care and attention.

It transpired that he was driving his elderly father’s car but wasn’t insured to do so.

It was explained in relation to the driving without due care and attention offence that Craig had driven into the rear of a caravan that was being towed by a 4x4 in broad daylight.

District Judge Bernie Kelly hit back saying: “Your client’s eyesight is such he can’t see a caravan?”

A defence solicitor explained that Craig had been in the overtaking lane, pulled in and overestimated the speed of the other vehicle, and after looking down at his radio, he realised he was into the back of the caravan.

It was added that Craig had been historical insured on his father’s vehicle but due to unforeseen reasons this wasn’t done on this occasion.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £150 for driving without due care and attention, as well as a £200 fine and six penalty points for no insurance.