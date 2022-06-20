Six points for causing no insurance

A Banbridge motorist has pleaded guilty to two charges at Craigavon Courthouse.

The case of Conor Hillen, (28), of Hawthorn Gardens, was heard during the sitting on Friday, June 17.

The court heard that on 7th August last year, police stopped a vehicle on the M1 and spoke to the driver who was another male.

He informed police that he had been given permission by the defendant to drive this vehicle and when officers spoke to Hillen on the phone, he told them that he had insured the driver on the van the previous night.

However, it transpired that this wasn’t the case and Hillen was charged with causing no insurance and obstructing police.

In his defence, the court was told that Hillen attended his friend’s house the previous night, consumed alcohol and decided to leave the vehicle there and walk home.

It was added that there was a conversation about the male possibly taking the vehicle back to Hillen’s address but the defendant didn’t permit nor refuse him entry into the van, which explains the causing no insurance offence.

A solicitor remarked that Hillen didn’t want to string the matter out any further and wants to get back into employment.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £300 fine and six penalty points for causing no insurance and a £100 fine for obstructing police.