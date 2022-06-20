UK Pipe Bands Championship a musical and cultural extravaganza – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, has praised the competitors and organisers of the UK Pipe Band Championships, which brought thousands of people to Lurgan Park recently.

The DUP representative joined the crowds enjoying the performances, and after the event said, “This was a fantastic day out for the whole family, and it was wonderful to see the park thronged with people of all ages enjoying what is a musical and cultural extravaganza.

"Lurgan Park has once again shown that it is the perfect venue for such events, and credit must go to the organisers the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, and our local ABC Council, for putting on such a great event.

"Pipe bands are a much loved aspect of our musical and cultural traditions and the array of talent on show here in Lurgan was something greatly appreciated and enjoyed by the crowds. I look forward to this event returning in the future, with the further showcasing of the depth of local talent that is in this area within pipe bands.”