Book hunt aims to end summer boredom

Summer is upon us and with that comes the school holidays.

And, as parents know, as soon as the cheers go up that school’s out it’s followed by a moan of ‘I’m bored!’.

Well, one local woman has taken it upon herself to try and ease that boredom.

Rhonda Lappin is organising a summer 'Look for a Book' book hunt event which will take place throughout July and August.

“I will be hiding book packs which will include an Usborne reading book, colouring or activity sheet and a bookmark for children to find,” Rhonda explained.

“Also included will be a chance to enter the Usborne monthly draw to win £100 worth of lovely Usborne books!

“The packs will be hidden locally in parks, play parks and housing areas etc around Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and surrounding areas. The event will be a great way to get children out in the fresh air, getting exercise and having fun while at the same time promoting literacy.”

Rhonda added that the event has generated a lot of interest so far and that people seem to really like the idea.

“I will be supplying a number of books myself but am also asking some local businesses or organisations if they would like to sponsor some book packs at £1 each,” she said.

“As many or as few book packs can be sponsored. Some local businesses have already very kindly sponsored some packs.

“In return for sponsoring, I will be stating on each pack the name of the business or organisation which has sponsored it and will thank and mention them on my Facebook pages and group.”

People can find more information on her Facebook page ‘Little Butterfly Book Shop’ where she has several posts about the event and post regular updates.