Police investigate assault which left male with 'serious injuries'

A male sustained serious injuries after they were assaulted by a group, believed to be three people, during an incident which took place in Lurgan.

Police say they are currently investigating the assault, which occurred on the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, June 19.

Officers have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact Lurgan Police on 101 quoting the refrence 1317 of the 21st June 2022.