Quest success for South Lake Leisure Centre

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is delighted to announce that South Lake Leisure Centre has gained the prestigious leisure industry’s Quest accreditation.

This is the first time the state-of-the-art centre has been awarded the highly sought after accreditation - which demonstrates high standards of good practice and continuous improvement in all aspects of the leisure centre.

In order to achieve Quest, SLLC went through a rigorous assessment measuring many areas of the centre including customer experience, cleaning, health and safety and community engagement.

Congratulating all involved, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a real team effort. Quest is much more than a tick-box exercise; it is an ongoing programme to improve this fantastic facility for both staff and customers, and a great way to demonstrate the centre’s ongoing achievements.

“Quest is the leisure industry’s go-to scheme for quality assurance and the assessment also focussed on the leisure centre’s recovery from the pandemic and its ongoing Covid-19 security measures.

“Well done to everyone involved!”

Visit getactiveabc.com to find out more about what’s on offer at South Lake Leisure Centre.