SRC honoured at Learning Endeavour Awards

The Southern Regional College has been highly commended in the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category at the Open College Network NI (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2022.

Carl Frampton MBE was the special guest at the prize-giving at Titanic Hotel, hosted by Denise Watson, where he handed out awards and bursaries to young people and organisations who had been highly commended and won categories at the recent learning awards.

Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, said: “The main awards took place virtually in April but now that the Covid rules have changed, we couldn’t wait to get everyone in a room and show our appreciation of their efforts in person.

“The learners we honoured have shown real grit and determination in getting their OCN qualifications despite the challenging times we all find ourselves in. Our highly commended recipients and winners were given their awards and bursary cheques by boxing legend, Carl Frampton, who is the perfect role model for what can be achieved by hard work.”

Carl Frampton MBE, former boxer, said: “There is no doubt that the young people and organisations deserved their time to shine, and I would like to say very well done to everyone who achieved highly commended status or who won their categories. It was a genuine pleasure to meet everyone and hear about their education journeys and I wish everyone the best for the future.”