Three groups to be nominated for next Pride of Place awards

Members of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s leisure and community services committee have been told three organisations are to be submitted for the second IPB Pride of Place competition this year.

The competition celebrates the work of communities across the island of Ireland and its 19th edition was delayed as a result of Cobif-19 and took place on May 16 where South Lough Neagh Regeneration Association were recognised for the contribution they make to the lives of others.

Due to the 19th ceremony being postponed, the 20th edition of the awards will also take place this year and members of the committee were told the council has sought nominations from interested groups accordingly.

Council officers are of the understanding the awards ceremony will take place in person with a live judging session set to take place during the summer.

Expressions of interest were emailed to all community organisations on April 26, to encourage them to apply by May 4. A total of four expressions of interest were received by the closing date.

On May 11, the four submissions were assessed by an independent panel of officers in conjunction with the criteria detailed in the expression of interest. On May 12, under the officer scheme of delegation, it was agreed three organisations should proceed to the final entry submission due by June 10.

The three organisations are: Armagh Agricultural Show in the community tourism initiative category; The Right Key CIC in the community well being initiative and Craigavon and Banbridge Volunteer Bureau in the urban neighbourhood category.

It is anticipated the total cost of the three entries will come to £5,000 which is contained within budget estimates for the year. The entry fee is £500 per entrant and it is estimated that judges accommodation, room hire and transport will come to £750 while transport and accommodation at the awards events will come to £1,700.

Members were also assured that as the competition is open to community groups both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland it positively promotes good relations.