Court told how defendant tried to import MDMA

A court has heard how a defendant imported MDMA, as well as being in possession of three controlled drugs.

The case of Darren Brown, (41), of Tandragee Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 22.

The court heard that on July 14 last year, police searched the defendant’s home address under a warrant and during the search a quantity of Class A, B and C controlled drugs were located within the property.

The defendant was cautioned and admitted 19 orange tablets located in his house had been purchased as MDMA but thought they were blanks.

He admitted the quantity of pink tablets located in the house were MDMA, whilst also acknowledging that white powder in the property which said “methamphetamine” on the package was a stimulant but admitted it to be a Class B controlled drug.

Furthermore, Brown admitted that plant seizures located in his house were CBT plants which would contain small levels of THC.

Finally, the defendant admitted that three tramadol tablets in his house were not prescribed for him but he wasn’t aware they were a Class C controlled drug.

In his defence, the court was told that Mr Brown was “terrified” by officers searching house and that his record is predominately road traffic matters. It was added that he hasn’t been near drugs since and during lockdown he spent more time online and had a “curiosity” with drugs.

It was outlined that there was no element of supply to the case and that Brown works two jobs to a productive member of society.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for importing a controlled drug.

For the other three possession charges, the Judge imposed a one month custodial sentence for each offence, suspended for two years.

The periods of custody are to run concurrently.

A destruction order for the drug was granted.