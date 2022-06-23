Help support Southern Area Hospice's future with a regular gift

Making a monthly donation is one of the easiest ways you can support Southern Area Hospice Services.

By donating a small amount on a monthly basis, you are significantly contributing to the vital work of the hospice, helping us plan for the future.

Knowing they can depend on a regular source of income really helps the Hospice budget and plan for the future, something which can be very difficult in the often-unpredictable world of fundraising and particularly given the challenges of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis which we all face.

Southern Area Hospice Services are dedicated to continuing to support patients and their families and by becoming a regular giver your contribution will really help make a difference to them at one of the most difficult times in their lives.

The compassionate care and support given by our committed staff and volunteers helps patients to experience quality of life to the end of life and provides ongoing support for their loved ones.

By signing up to give a monthly donation from as little as £10 per month, you’re becoming part of this dedicated team. You will receive a welcome pack with a letter from a nurse, a Hospice pin and the Hospice Newsletter with information on their work and how your donation is helping them.

The Hospice simply wouldn’t be here without the ongoing backing of people in our local community, so they thank you all for your continued support. To sign up as a regular giver or for more information visit www.southernareahospiceservices.org or call Denise on 028 302 67711.