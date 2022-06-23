Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Thursday 23 June 2022 23:00
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, June 24 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Court told how defendant tried to import MDMA
Glenavon submit plans for new changing room block and community facilities
Lurgan B out of both cups
The other side of Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.