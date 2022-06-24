Armagh could go top of group with win over Monaghan

Armagh v Monaghan; Athletic Grounds

This is a straight shoot out for a quarter-final place – and a big win for Armagh could see them top the group.

Meath are through on four points and with a +15 scoring difference, as Armagh start against Monaghan with a point following their draw with Meath last weekend, and a zero scoring difference.

Armagh enjoyed a 5-21 to 0-5 victory against Monaghan in the TG4 Ulster semi-final, while a youthful Monaghan managed just a single point against Meath in Round 1.

The Farney girls will need a vast improvement to compete with Armagh, who will start as hot favourites here.

The reward for the Group B winners is a clash with the Group C runners-up, a pool that contains Galway, Kerry and Westmeath.

Both Armagh and Monaghan have named unchanged starting line-ups for this Athletic Grounds tussle.

Armagh (v Monaghan): A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon; E Lavery, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon (capt.).

Monaghan (v Armagh): O Kelly; S Brady, A McCarey, K Nolan; C Jones, R Courtney (capt.), C Brennan; J Drury, L Jones; E Clerkin, C Treanor, A Garland; L Garland, L Carey, H Sherlock.