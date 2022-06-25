Comedian caught at almost three times legal limit

A part-time comedian had no reasons to crack a joke after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of Nathan Smyth, (27), of Killymerron Park, Dungannon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court heard that on May 27 this year, police observed a red coloured vehicle being driven on the M1 motorway approaching Lurgan westbound.

Officers noticed the vehicle swerving in lane two and the rear offside tyre in the central reservation as the driver overtook.

Police initiated lights and sirens to stop the vehicle and spoke with the driver, before a preliminary breath test was carried out which resulted in a fail.

Smyth was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite and an evidential sample read 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Smyth works as a part-time comedian and was performing in a pub on the night in question, before taking one drink and this led to a few more. It was stated that he drove home and accepted to officers that he had consumed alcohol.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested.