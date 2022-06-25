Drunk driver failed to heed warning

Despite being warned not to enter a car due to being over the limit, Craigavon Courthouse has heard how a 27-year-old didn’t listen to his friend’s advice.

The case of Christopher Silcock, of Demesne Avenue, Lurgan, was heard during the sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court heard on May 14 this year, police received a report that a vehicle had crashed into another in the vicinity of Drumnamoe Avenue, Lurgan, and the driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police attended the scene and spoke with a witness who alleged she saw three males get into a black coloured vehicle, before observing one of the males telling the defendant multiple that he was drunk and shouldn’t drive the car.

The reporting person then alleged that the male took the car keys from the defendant multiple times but then observed Silcock enter the vehicle, turn the key in the ignition, before the car jolted forward and hit the tow bar of the vehicle ahead which caused minor damage.

The defendant was spoken to and identified himself and he was requested to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a fail and he was arrested.

An evidential sample read 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Silcock made full admissions during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant got into the car, took the handbrake off and the car rolled forward which caused the collision. It was added that he has taken “a practical approach” by pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

It was stressed that he had been driving for 11 years without incident and works as a cleaning manager.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £250 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, as well as a £75 fine for driving without due care and attention.