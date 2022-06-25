Sunday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 25 June 2022 22:44
Here's the weather forecast for Sunday, June 26, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Mackin stars as Armagh Ladies reach All-Ireland quarter-finals
Purkis moves to Glentoran
Comedian caught at almost three times legal limit
Final call for Junior Sports Awards nominees
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com