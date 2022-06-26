Man set for trial accused of possessing an imitation firearm

A Kilkeel man has appeared in court charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Jonathon Barton, (25), of the Forge, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 24, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of committing the offence, with a BB gun, on September 11 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Barton on court bail of £500 with stringent conditions, to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on September 27.