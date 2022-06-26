Suspended sentence after 'neighbourly dispute' leads to broken glasses

A neighbourly dispute, which led to a pair of glasses being broke, has been heard at Craigavon Courthouse.

Pleading guilty to criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the case of Patrick Cumberton, (38), of Island Hill Manor, Lurgan, was heard during the sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court was told that on July 2 last year, police were tasked to an ongoing altercation between neighbours on the street at Island Hill Manor.

The injured party states that the defendant’s wife got inbetween them and asked for the situation to deescalate.

During this altercation, the injured party claimed his glasses were broken at a damage of £400.

In his defence, the court was told that this incident took place in the midst of an “ongoing neighbour dispute” and there were issues between the families.

It was stated that the defendant could argue that he wasn’t the only one who would have issues with the injured party in the area, however, he fully understands this wasn’t an excuse for his actions.

Furthermore, the defence solicitor stated that Cumberton received a call from his wife to return home quickly because the injured party was at their door arguing with her as she was looking after their child. Then, when the defendant arrived back, the injured party was asked to leave and refused to do so which led to the “unfortunate” altercation and assault.

It was conceded that he lost his temper and let his emotions got the better of him but he admitted his guilt to police at the earliest opportunity, as well as providing the £400 compensation.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is a serious matter and I think you yourself accept that in your pre-sentence report.

“I think you accept this only occurred because you lost your temper, you’re going to have to learn to control that.

“To be fair to you, you’ve no previous record, you did enter pleas of guilty which you’re entitled to credit, and to be equally fair, I would have considered a form of community order as an appropriate sentence given your lack of record but you’ve ruled all that out.”

The Judge imposed a four month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for each of the two offences to run concurrently.

A compensation order for £400 was also granted.