On this week's podcast Donagh McKeown and Michael Scott look back at what has been making the news in Lurgan this week, including:

- Petrol bomb attacks

- Waringstown Cavalcade 50 year celebration night

- Ju Jitzu & Armagh v Galway preview

- Glenavon FC announce proposals for new development

All this plus other stories. If you would like to get in touch or make comment, just email us at info@yourlurgan.com