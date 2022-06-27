One-year ban for failing to disclose information

A 31-year-old man, who failed to give information regarding a driver, has been issued with a year disqualification.

The case of Gerard Lawrence McConville, with an address listed as HMP Maghaberry, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court heard that on 14 September, 2019, police came upon a vehicle which they adjudged was travelling at 140mph on the M1 motorway.

Officers were unable to apprehend the defendant on this date but McConville was the registered keeper of the vehicle and a notice was sent to his address and signed by him.

On the prosecution case, it required him to provide the details of the driver at the relevant time but that information was not forthcoming.

In his defence, the court was told that McConville is currently subject to a three-year disqualification in September 2021 and he apologies for this offence which is nearly three years old.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification for the offence.