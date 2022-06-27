Police saw man driving erratically

A motorist, who was observed driving erratically in the Portadown area, has been disqualified for a year.

The case of Aivars Guds, (37) of Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court heard that whilst on mobile patrol of the Portadown area on May 28 this year, police observed a black coloured vehicle being driven at a distance of approximately one mile away in an erratic fashion.

The vehicle was travelling at a speed which was deemed to be excessive before braking and slowing suddenly when observing police travelling behind it.

Police signalled for the vehicle to pull over and spoke with the defendant who detected a smell of intoxicating liquor emanating from the vehicle and required him submit to a preliminary breath test.

The preliminary breath test resulted in a fail and Guds was arrested and conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite, where an evidential sample read 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Representing himself, the defendant asked if he could avail of the drink driver’s course but advised that this likely won’t be an option due to him not possessing a Northern Ireland driving licence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath.