Woman banned from roads after going to get pizza following 'large glass of wine'

A nurse, who went to the shop for a pizza after taking a large glass of wine, has been banned from the roads for a year.

The case of Maureen Brown, (38), of Dobbin Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court heard that on April 18 this year, police received a report of a road traffic collision on Dobbin Road.

Officers spoke with the reporting person who stated he observed a female exit the vehicle and make her way to a property nearby.

Police attended the property and spoke with the defendant who matched the description of the driver given by the reporting person.

Brown failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and conveyed to Lurgan Custody, where an evidential sample read 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Brown is a mother-of-one, a nurse and was a full-time carer for her mother who has now sadly passed away. On the day in question, the defendant had arrived back at home after caring for her mother all day and her child was at home.

As food needed to be made and due to the time of the night, she decided to go into the car and get a pizza but she had a large glass of wine beforehand and collided with a car which belongs to a neighbour.

It was stated that all damage was paid for the next day and that she apologises for her behaviour.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, as well as a £100 fine and a 12 month disqualification for failing to remain at a damage only accident and a £100 fine and 12 months disqualification for failing to report at a damage only accident.