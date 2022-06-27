Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Monday 27 June 2022 22:42
Here's the UK weather forecast for Tuesday, June 28 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
One-year ban for failing to disclose information
Sixth sense for Brown
Fans have their say after Armagh's penalty shoot-out defeat
Final call for Junior Sports Awards nominees
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com