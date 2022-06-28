Cannabis buyers 'putting money into the pockets of organized crime and paramilitaries', judge warns

A Judge has expressed his anger that the purchasing of cannabis helps to fund the pockets of organized crime.

The case of Matthew Boyce, (35), of Drumcarn Gardens, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, June 28.

The court heard that on December 22 last year, police were called to an unrelated matter and attended the home address of another male.

At that stage, no persons were present but officers located three small bags of cannabis on the kitchen worktop with a total weight of approximately 4 grams.

A short time later, officers returned and located both the defendant and the owner of the property, with Boyce admitting possession.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant is now come out of his cannabis habit and is in employment.

District Judge Peter Magill said: “I see a lot of people coming before the courts who seem to think there’s nothing wrong with smoking cannabis.

“Now, you know and I know there are places in the world where it is perfectly legal to smoke cannabis – this isn’t one of them.

“There are issues about it which people don’t always think about and that’s certainly one.

“Another is that when anyone buys cannabis, they are putting money into the pockets of organized crime and paramilitaries.”

The Judge imposed a fine of £500 and a destruction order for the drug.