R driver detected doing 81mph on M1

An apprentice mechanic, who exceeded his speed as an R driver, has been warned to not come back before the court.

The case of Ryan Roberts, (19), of Festival Park, Omagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, June 28.

The court heard that on May 6 this year, the defendant – who is an R driver – was detected travelling at 81mph in a 70mph zone on the M1 motorway, Craigavon.

In his defence, the court was told that Roberts has been driving for six months and he had been using his friend’s car on the day in question as his was getting fixed. It was explained that his friend’s car was a much bigger engine that what he was used to but it was a speed he shouldn’t have been keeping.

District Judge Peter Magill acknowledged that putting Roberts off the road would have “grave consequences” for his employment but warned the defendant not to come back before the court.

The Judge imposed Roberts’ licence with five penalty points and issued a £300 fine.