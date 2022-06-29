A motorist has pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

The case of Daniel Duffy, (26), of Eglish Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, June 28.

The court heard that on December 30 last year, the defendant was detected travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Moy Road, Portadown.

In his defence, the court was told that Duffy was caught 50 yards into the 30mph zone and he didn’t slow down quickly enough.

It was added that he was in full-time employment and this was his first offence.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a £500 fine and endorsed Duffy’s licence with three penalty points.