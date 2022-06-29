Failed to produce licence

A Lurgan motorist has pleaded guilty to not producing his driving licence.

Gary Millar, (32), of Hannon Drive, entered the plea during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse on Tuesday, June 28.

The court heard that the defendant failed to produce his driving licence within seven days after being given a producer document on April 15 this year.

In his defence, a solicitor outlined that Millar is going to start a new job next month as a transport manager.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a £100 fine.