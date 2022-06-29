'You are funding some of the worst people in our society', defendant told

A 21-year-old man has been told he is “treading on fine ice” after pleading guilty to possessing cannabis.

The case of Patrick Campbell, of Glenholme Park, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, June 28.

The court heard that on March 25 this year, police were on mobile patrol in Brownlow Terrace, Lurgan, when they stopped a vehicle with two males on board.

Police spoke with the driver and the front seat passenger who was the defendant, and upon doing so, they could detect a smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

The males were detained for the purposes of a search, with Campbell removing a joint from his shorts and this was seized.

Campbell made full admissions to the police.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant works for a security firm and co-operated with officers throughout.

District Judge Peter Magill said: “I’m getting fed up saying it, but the fact of the matter is, while there are places where it is alright and it’s legal, this is not one of them and cannabis is illegal here and carries a prison sentence.

“There are problems about cannabis smoking; it’s not just a harmless thing, not just because for some people it can cause serious problems, not just addiction, but mental health issues.

“Every time you buy cannabis, you put money into the pockets of organized crime, gangsters and paramilitaries.

“You are funding some of the worst people in our society.”

The Judge imposed a £500 fine and a destruction order for the drug.