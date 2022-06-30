GALLERY: Waringstown Cavalcade roars back into town for 50th year

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Waringstown Cavalcade was back on Friday evening and saw an unprecedented number of vehicles parade through the village in aid of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).

Councillor and local Mayor, Paul Greenfield, and Chair of NIKRF Susan Kee were at the starting block to cut the ribbon, in celebration of the 50th anniversary, and wave off the first vehicles.

Waringstown instantly came alive with over 600 vintage vehicles including classic cars, tractors and motorbikes. The theme for 2022 was 'Land Rover' and they turned up in all sizes.

The carnival atmosphere started early with families, young and old turning up to get a good view of the parade. Bella, the Kidney Cow, was very busy saying hello to her fans, and helped collect for this worthy cause. She didn’t get her wish to be a passenger in a car but said, “I was so busy saying hello to my fans I didn’t have time. But there is always next year!”.

Chair of NIKRF, Susan Kee, said: "The Cavalcade is celebrating 50 years [after it] was founded by Mrs Josie Kerr, a postmistress from Waringstown.

"A heartfelt thanks goes to all the organisers for their hard work and dedication. I also wish to thank everyone for their support and generosity for this NI charity."

Organ Donation NI informs everyone of the new Soft Out Opt Out legislation coming in to law early 2023.