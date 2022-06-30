Driver's apology after texting while driving

A court has been told how a motorist was observed using his mobile phone whilst driving.

The case of Damian Mooney, (41), of Junction Road, Randalstown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 29.

The court heard that on September 23 last year, police on routine mobile patrol on the M1 Westbound passing Lurgan observed a vehicle on the near side lane moving about within its lane and failing to remain in a straight line.

Police pulled into lane two and came alongside and observed a male driver holding a mobile phone in his right hand close to the steering wheel.

The driver appeared to be looking up and down between the phone and the road ahead, which was evident by slight moment by his head and his thumb was moving on the screen as if he was typing.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop and spoke with the driver to inform him of the nature of their enquiries.

In his defence, the court was told that Mooney apologises for his driving and asked for credit for his “timely plea”.

It was added that the defendant is a father-of-four and works as a self-employed bricklayer.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £200 fine for the offence of a driver being unable to properly control vehicle.