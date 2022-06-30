Plans submitted for new retail and leisure units at Craigavon retail park

Plans have been submitted for two new retail units and a first floor leisure unit at Marlborough Park in Craigavon.

The plans prepared by TSA Planning, on behalf of Turkington Properties would also see an extension of the car park at the retail park as well as associated site works.

The new units would be to the left of the recently opened M&S Simply Food. The site has undergone significant redevelopment and investment in recent years, following closure of the B&Q Superstore.

Tenants now occupying the site also include Airtastic, Home Bargains and O’Neills Sports, along with two food and beverage pods also set within the shared car park.

If the plans are given the green light, it would represent an extension of almost 30,000 feet squared. The two ground floor retail units measure 9,000 and 10,168 ft sq repectively, while the first floor leisure unit measures 10,039 ft sq.

The ground floor units, named Units 6 and 7, are to be accessed via traditional shopfronts via the primary car park and as per adjacent units of the retail park. Unit 8 is accessed via a shopfront, leading to an internal stairwell and lift for the proposed mezzanine level above Unit 7.

The car park extension would provide 72 new spaces, providing a total of 115 spaces in that location and bring the overall site provision from 548 spaces to 552, should plans for a third restaurant unit, which are currently under consideration, be approved.

A supporting planning statement by TSA Planning said that the proposals “will complement the existing retail and leisure uses to strengthen the vitality and viability of Craigavon Town Centre.

It added that their statement “demonstrates that the proposals adhere to relevant planning policy and guidance and are designed in keeping with the existing Retail Park.

“The development will not result in any adverse impact on traffic flows and the additional car parking meets the requirements for the development.”

The proposals will now go before Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners for consideration.