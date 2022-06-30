R driver's speed branded 'insane' by judge

An R driver, who was detected travelling at 94mph, has had his speed labeled as “insane” by a Judge.

The case of Emanuel Siladi, (21), of Dill Avenue, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, June 28.

The court heard that on April 25 this year, the defendant was detected travelling on the M1 motorway at 94mph – more than double the 45mph restriction for his type of licence.

Furthermore, no R plates were on display on the vehicle.

In his defence, the court was told that Siladi’s partner is pregnant and that on the day in question he was driving at that speed as he was rushing to get to a mechanic as he had clutch issues.

It was added that the defendant pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had no criminal record.

After being told his client had to be disqualified, a solicitor asked for a short period to remind him of the court’s displeasure.

District Judge Philip Magill said: “This is far, far too high a speed, especially when you’re restricted to 45 – more than double the speed, it’s insane.”

The Judge imposed a two-week disqualification and a £250 fine for the R driver exceeding 45 mph and a £100 fine for not displaying R plates.

DJ Magill added: “You’re disqualified for two weeks, do not get behind the wheel.

“Driving while disqualified means you could go to jail.”