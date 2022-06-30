SRC celebrates success for women and business

Southern Regional College is delighted to mark the end of a very successful year of the Women Returners Programme.

The programme, which was fully funded by the Department for the Economy under the Skill Up Fund, saw women returning to the classroom and the workplace whilst gaining a Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration.

Women attended the classroom for 12 weeks from 9.30am-1pm and then were placed in a local business for six weeks work experience. This part-time mode of study enabled women to balance their busy schedules of school drop offs and picks ups with learning new skills and meeting new friends.

Ieva Podgorska, who has just completed the course on the Banbridge Campus, has now been offered a permanent position in Kingspan where SRC had organized her work placement.

Ieva said, “I really enjoyed the Women Returners Programme at SRC.

"I wanted a change of career and this course taught me all the skills required to be a business administrator.

"SRC organised my work placement in Kingspan and I have really loved it. It is a great working environment and the people have all been very helpful and friendly.

"I am delighted that I have now been offered a permanent position in Kingspan and am really looking forward to the future. I would highly recommend the Women Returners programme at SRC to anyone who wants an exciting new career!"

Patricia O’Hart, HR Business Partner (EMS GB & I), Kingspan Water and Energy Ltd, commented: "The Women Returners Program has been a great opportunity for us to encourage women to return to work and we were delighted to offer a six week placement to Ieva who has shown great determination and commitment in her role as Service Administrator.

"This placement has since led to Ieva securing full-time employment within Kingspan. I would encourage women to utilize this wonderful program provided by SRC to regain their skills and confidence.”

Tracy Rice, Head of Business Engagement at SRC, said: “SRC was delighted to offer this Level 3 Business Administration course free to women with the desire to return to the workplace.

"The course gave women the opportunity to gain a Level 3 qualification and invaluable work experience. The ladies spent four mornings a week on campus for 12 weeks completing the Level 3 Business Administration qualification. This was followed by a period of work experience in local businesses.

"The women received a weekly allowance with a childcare and travel allowance if required. The course was entirely free to both the women and the employers.

"We are delighted that Ieva’s work experience with Kingspan was so successful and congratulate her on gaining full-time employment. This highlights the success of the course to both local women and local companies. SRC has offered this course on both the Newry and Banbridge Campuses to date and in September will be offering it on the Portadown Campus.”

Women who are interested in gaining a Level 3 Diploma in Business and returning to the workplace can now apply online at src.ac.uk