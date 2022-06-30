Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 30 June 2022 22:01
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, July 1 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Driver's apology after texting while driving
Determined A team hold on to top place
Clann Eireann players heading to America
Glenavon explain why they sold James Singleton to Glentoran
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Bunting, which was erected last night in Lurgan town centre.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com