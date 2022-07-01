Fans flip for Skate Jam in Solitude Park

Fans of fun on four wheels were full of flips, slides and all things gnarly when Skate Jam rolled into Solitude Park, Banbridge on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The special event, which was held as part of National Go Skateboarding Day, was developed in partnership with ABC Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), PSNI, Contained Skate Shop and Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Sports Development and Outdoor Leisure teams.

The idea for the event was originally brought to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP by Constable David Worbey from Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team as an engagement opportunity with young people in the Banbridge area to help build relationships and increase confidence.

Skaters competed in two categories, Juniors, for ye 10-15 years and Seniors aged 16+ which attracted great interest from the local skate community all of whom put on an exceptional display of skill, dexterity and creativity.

After a tough deliberation by the judges the winners were announced as follows:

Junior Category

1st Overall – TJ Hamilton

1st Female – Rachel McIlroy

2nd – Jake Patton

3rd – Rafi Gorman

Senior Category:

1st – Aaron Chambers

2nd – Cullen Green

3rd – Mark Lilley

Hippie Jump Challenge

1st Place – Aaron Chambers

Lord Mayor of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Paul Greenfield presented the awards in the Senior category and commented, “I am delighted to see Skate Jam take place in our superb skate facility in Solitude Park. The show of skill and control all the competitors displayed was simply outstanding.

"It is also excellent to see our PCSP team working alongside the PSNI to help engage with the young people in the borough, creating positive connections and helping to instil a sense of community and civic pride. Skate Jam has been a great success and I hope it becomes a permanent fixture in our Borough’s events calendar.”

PCSP Chair, Councillor Thomas Larkham, presented the awards in the Junior category and added, “Congratulations to all our competitors, Skate Jam was a new and exciting venture which allowed us to highlight another example of the sporting skill and talents of our boroughs young people.

"As Chair of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP I am extremely pleased to see our various statutory bodies working together to create such a positive and well received event and would offer my thanks and appreciation to all those that made the event such a success."