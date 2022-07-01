Six-month ban follows 'oversight'

An “oversight” has led a motorist to a six month disqualification for a totting up of points.

The case of Alex McCrory, (60), of Sliabh Dubh View, Belfast, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 29.

The court heard that on February 27 this year, police were patrolling the A1 carriageway northbound on approach to Dromore.

A silver coloured vehicle was also travelling northbound at this time, with checks showing no insurance on the car and it was subsequently stopped.

Police spoke with the driver who identified himself as the driver and confirmed ownership of the vehicle.

The defendant stated that the vehicle was insured but that he didn’t have a certificate of insurance in his possession at that time. Furthermore, he stated he would show a payment for his insurance on bank account but was explained this was not proof of insurance.

McCrory attended Woodburn Police Station on March 3 and explained he believed his insurance renewed automatically but on checking it had not.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant accepts it was an oversight but that he did not receive an update letter by his insurance company.

It was added that McCrory drives his partner to and from work, as well as leaving his children to and from school.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and endorsed McCrory’s licence with six penalty points, meaning a disqualification of six months.