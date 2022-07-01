Anouska aiming to be on top of the world

Johnny McNabb

Reporter:

Johnny McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@yourlurgan.com

Your Lurgan has spoken to a Dollingstown woman who will be competing at the Royal International Miss Pageant and Scholarship Programme in the United States on Monday week.

Anouska Black, who has won a variety of titles in pageantry, will be hoping to go one better and shine on the international stage.

The 33-year-old discusses how she got into pageantry, the companionship between entrants and how she prepares for such a big event.

Anouska also reveals how locals can tune in to see her progress.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com