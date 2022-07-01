Anouska aiming to be on top of the world

Your Lurgan has spoken to a Dollingstown woman who will be competing at the Royal International Miss Pageant and Scholarship Programme in the United States on Monday week.

Anouska Black, who has won a variety of titles in pageantry, will be hoping to go one better and shine on the international stage.

The 33-year-old discusses how she got into pageantry, the companionship between entrants and how she prepares for such a big event.

Anouska also reveals how locals can tune in to see her progress.