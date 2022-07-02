Lurgan man appointed to key role with Lisburn firm

Lurgan man appointed to key role with Lisburn firm

Míchéal Austin.

Lurgan man Míchéal Austin has been appointed Accounts Manager for Lisburn-based digital accountancy specialist Exchange Accountants. 

Míchéal is a fully qualified Chartered Certified Accountant with over 13 years’ experience in the accounting field; predominately specialising in corporate accounts and taxation.

He has worked in practice managing a wide range of corporate clients, as well as self-assessment and charitable entities and will be responsible for managing the accounts department at Exchange.

