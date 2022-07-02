Lurgan man appointed to key role with Lisburn firm

Lurgan man Míchéal Austin has been appointed Accounts Manager for Lisburn-based digital accountancy specialist Exchange Accountants.

Míchéal is a fully qualified Chartered Certified Accountant with over 13 years’ experience in the accounting field; predominately specialising in corporate accounts and taxation.

He has worked in practice managing a wide range of corporate clients, as well as self-assessment and charitable entities and will be responsible for managing the accounts department at Exchange.