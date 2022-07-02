Police seize suspected counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco in Lurgan

Police in Lurgan have seized a large amount of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.

A PSNI spokesperson said the discovery was made on Friday when the Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team stopped a vehicle while they were on patrol.

They added, "Counterfeit cigarettes can be of poor quality and can contain a higher level of harmful chemicals than would be found in a legitimate product.

"The persons making and selling have no care for the customer and are looking to make a quick profit at the expense of your health."

