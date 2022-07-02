Smashed window of house while young children were inside

A 44-year-old man, who smashed a window belonging to his ex-partner in an alcohol fuelled incident, has been sentenced to a community service order.

The case of Kestutis Povilaitis, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 29.

The court heard that on March 29 this year, police received a report from the injured party that her partner, the defendant, had returned to her home address and had smashed a window at the front of her house whilst drunk.

Police arrived at the location and spoke with the injured party who reported that she had locked the defendant out of the house as he was drunk and young children were inside.

She said he was shouting for her to let her in and he then smashed a window at the front of the house before she called the police.

Police located the defendant outside the rear of the property and he was subsequently arrested.

No compensation order was sought as police were advised that the damage was paid for.

In his defence, the court was told that Povilaitis lost his job due to the pandemic and thought that drink was the answer but he realises now that it’s not.

Ms Downey, defending, added that he has since been put out of the family home and is no longer in a relationship with the injured party.

It was outlined that Povilaitis is in full-time employment and he has held his hands up at the first opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a community service of 120 hours for the offence and explained “no excuses” are acceptable for not doing this order.