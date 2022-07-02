Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 2 July 2022 21:25
Here's Sunday's weather forecast from the Met Office
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Smashed window of house while young children were inside
COVID-hit Sarsfields overcome Pearse Ogs
Glenavon striker Waterworth announces retirement
Determined A team hold on to top place
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Bunting, which was erected last night in Lurgan town centre.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com