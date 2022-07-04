Birthday celebrations for Supported Lodgings scheme

Supported lodgings / STAY hosts recently came together with staff and young people for a celebratory event at Brownlow House, Lurgan to celebrate the scheme’s 23rd birthday and to say thanks to the carers who provide an invaluable support to young people in the Southern area.

Supported lodgings / STAY is accommodation provided in the homes of approved individuals or families who offer a secure home for care experienced young people aged 16-21 years who are not quite ready to live on their own. The scheme has now been rolled out right across Northern Ireland.

Support worker Judith Lyttle said: “We have been fortunate to have numerous hosts and their families open up their homes to provide accommodation and support to young people.

"Without their dedication and enthusiasm this service would not have been able to be sustained during this time period. We currently we have over 14 hosts who provide over 16 placements to young people in the Southern area and their commitment to the service is invaluable.

"The young people that we have had the privilege to work with over the years have given their own feedback which has enabled us to develop and shape the service.”

Supported lodgings provides an opportunity for hosts and young people to live alongside each other – not just interacting when things go wrong, but providing a space where the highs, lows and everyday challenges can be shared together. Supported lodgings is unique in that it allows young people to be connected in an ongoing way with a family or individual by living in their home, while having the freedom and support to develop skills for adulthood.

To find out more about becoming a supported lodgings host: call 0800 0720 137 or visit https://adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net/about-supported-lodgings/

Facebook: @HSCAdoptionAndFosterCare / Twitter: @HSCAdopt_Foster