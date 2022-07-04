Changes to bin collections as council announces July holiday arrangements

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has outlined details of its July holiday arrangements for services and facilities across the wider Craigavon area.

Bins due to be collected on Tuesday, July 12 will be collected on Saturday, July 9, while those due to be collected on Wednesday, July 13 will be picked up on Saturday, July 16.

The recycling centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen, Portadown, will both be closed on July 12-13.

Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, the borough’s town halls, community centres, Brownlow Community Hub and South Lake Leisure Centre will all be closed on July 12-13, with the latter open on July 11 from 9am until 5pm.

However, the following will be open during the Twelfth and Thirteenth:

Craigavon Golf Ski Centre (9am-9pm)

Kinnego Marin Office (9am-5pm)

Oxford Island site (8am-9pm)

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre (10am-6pm)

Tannaghmore Farm (10am-8.30pm)

Public Parks (7am-10pm)