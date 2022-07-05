Admitted cannabis possession

A Judge has suggested that a defendant should use her money to pay court fees rather than buy drugs.

The case of Helen Natasha Fox, (50), of Gilpins Mews, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 1.

The court heard that on April 15 last year, police seized a bag of herbal cannabis which was broken down into smaller bags at the defendant’s home address.

The occupier of the house was the defendant and Fox claimed ownership of the items at that time.

During the course of an interview, the defendant made no comment to all questions posed in relation to the drugs.

Fox was bailed to return at a later date and her phoned was seized for examination which turned up evidence which was deemed to be very low level drug dealing activity.

The defendant was subsequently interviewed for being concerned in the supply of Class B and denied selling drugs to anyone but admitted to possessing cannabis for her own personal use.

In her defence, the court was told that Fox directed police to the cupboard to seize the drugs and there were two incriminating text messages on her phone that was dated in 2019 and 2021, meaning the nature of the offending was modest.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £300 fine for possessing a Class B drug and a £500 fine for being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

A destruction order for all drugs and paraphernalia was granted.