Suspended sentence for woman who sent threat to victim

A woman has received a been given a three-month sentence suspended for two years for admitting a number of charges including sending a threatening message.

Michelle Adams, 52, from Larkfield Square, Lurgan accepted persistently using a communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to a female victim on dates between January 2021 and February 2022.

She also admitted sending an article to the victim on September 13, 2021 which conveyed a threat.

An additional charge of harassment was withdrawn.

A restraining order was also put in place for two years, preventing Adams from intimidating, harrassing or pestering her victim, and also from using or threatening violence against the injured party.