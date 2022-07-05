Woman appears in court regarding benefit offences

A Craigavon woman has appeared in court charged with four benefit offences.

The preliminary enquiry of Andrea Crozier, (41), of Avondale Manor, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Tuesday, July 5.

The defendant is charged with two counts of making false declaration with a view of obtaining benefit on September 14, 2013 (Employment Support Allowance) and February 19, 2007 (Housing Benefit).

Furthermore, Crozier faces two allegations of failing to declare change of circumstances between the dates of September 14, 2013 and March 5, 2019 for the purposes of obtaining Employment Support Allowance and Housing Benefit.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released the defendant on her own bail of £100 to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on October 11.