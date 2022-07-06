MOT wait times a complete shambles, says Tennyson

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has said he is shocked by the “complete shambles” that MOT appointments have become with people having to wait months for any available MOT appointment.

The Upper Bann MLA says he is being contacted regularly by those struggling to get an MOT before their certificate expires, with many having to wait up to five months for an available test.

Earlier this year, the previous Infrastructure Minister stated her Department would consider extending the reminder letter notification period for those awaiting their MOTs, however, no action has followed.

Mr Tennyson said, “People are waiting months, and having to travel far beyond their closest centre just to have a chance of an appointment. And if they are unable to get an appointment then their insurance won’t cover them. It’s an intolerable situation for many who rely upon their cars.

“This is now a complete shambles. Alliance will continue to press the issue with the Minister and request he acts to extend the reminder letter notification period for those awaiting their MOTs. It is hoped this will give drivers ample time to book their tests and, together with a concerted plan to ensure test centres are fully resourced, play a significant role in alleviating this problem.”