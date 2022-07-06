SRC lecturer Maura named Tutor of the Year

Maura Quinn, an accounting lecturer at Southern Regional College has been announced as a winner of the Tutor of the Year Award at the International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB) 49th annual awards ceremony. During the ceremony at Terrace Pavilion in the House of Commons she was presented with her award.

The International Association of Bookkeepers is a global network of highly qualified and knowledgeable bookkeepers and finance professionals.

Maura, who lectures within the Faculty of Professional Services, deserves special recognition for this award. She has demonstrated dedication, outstanding commitment, and service within the field of education.

Maura was recognised as a tutor who always goes above and beyond to support her students with their studies and who guides and motivates them to achieve the highest grades possible through their IAB qualifications. As a result, Maura received 14 separate nominations for the award, all of which were student nominations, which saw her receive the most nominations of any individual.

Maura is no stranger to IAB awards, having previously won this same award in 2021 and was runner up in 2020.

Maura said: "Winning this award for the second year in a row and being recognised by my students is an honour.

"This was yet another challenging year, with disruptions to normal educational learning and changes to exam formats, but I still enjoyed tutoring because it is my passion. It brings me great pleasure to see my students succeed in their studies and careers."

"It is an honour to be named IAB Tutor of the Year 2022, and I thank my students, peers, and the awarding body for this recognition."

Janet Jack, CEO at IAB stated: "It is critical to recognise our bookkeeping and accounting professionals' hard work and dedication as good bookkeeping is the foundation of a successful and professional business environment. We believe that our awards benefit not only various businesses but also individuals by recognising their work and efforts they input into a vital service."

Congratulations to Maura on this incredible accomplishment!