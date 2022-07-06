Tennyson welcomes parental ballot in favour of integration at Lurgan Model

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has congratulated parents, pupils and teachers at Lurgan Model Primary School after 99% of parents who responded to a consultation voted to start the process towards integration.

Mr Tennyson said, “I want to warmly congratulate parents, pupils and teachers at Lurgan Model on the successful result of its parental ballot. 99% of parents voting for transformation is a resounding endorsement for the school’s future direction.

“This reflects the growing interest and demand for integrated education right across Northern Ireland, but particularly in Lurgan where to date integrated primary provision has been lacking.

“Alliance will continue to support schools to develop their vision of a sustainable, integrated schools serving all members of the local community. I thank Lurgan Model for their leadership and wish them well as they move to the development proposal stage.”