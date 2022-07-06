Toman welcomes Lurgan school's decision to become integrated

Councillor Ciaran Toman

News that parents at Lurgan Model PS have voted to begin the process of becoming an integrated school has been welcomed by a local SDLP councillor.

Cllr Ciaran Toman was speaking after 99% of the 55% of parents who responded to a ballot at the school voted for change.

The next step will be compiling a Development Proposal, which will be submitted to the Department of Education including a Transformation Action Plan. The Minister for Education will then make the final decision.

"Integrated Education is something we have talked about for a long time, I believe more needs to be done to support and enhance integrated education," said Cllr Toman.

"Integrated education has a significant and positive social influence in fostering cross-community friendships, reducing prejudicial attitudes, and promoting a sense of equity in religious, racial, or ethnically diverse environments.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the parents who played their part in supporting the direction of travel for Lurgan Model and furthering the development of the school's improvement journey. My thanks also to Lurgan Model in the leadership they have shown, and I wish them well as they build on this positive result from the parental ballot."

